FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil economy to accelerate in second half of 2012 -Tombini
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
World
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 23, 2012 / 3:22 PM / 5 years ago

Brazil economy to accelerate in second half of 2012 -Tombini

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, July 23 (Reuters) - The Brazilian economy is in the process of recovery, with recent interest rate cuts and stimulus measures expected to lead to higher levels of growth in the second half of 2012, central bank president Alexandre Tombini said on Monday.

The central bank has hinted its aggressive rate-cutting cycle could be drawing to an end, but is leaving the door open for further cuts if the economy continues to disappoint.

The Brazilian economy has struggled to grow since mid-2011 due to the fallout of the debt crisis in Europe, high production costs and previous government efforts to prevent overheating.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.