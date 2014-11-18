Brazil central bank may raise interest rates again -director

FLORIANOPOLIS, Brazil, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Brazil’s central bank could raise interest rates again if high inflation makes it necessary, director Carlos Hamilton Araujo said on Tuesday.

Araujo, the central bank’s director of economic policy, said policymakers will not be complacent about inflation although he admitted that the economy has been growing below potential.

“If necessary, the (central bank) may recalibrate monetary policy in order to ensure a benign inflation outlook,” Araujo said at a bank event in the southern city of Florianopolis. (Reporting by Alonso Soto; Writing by Walter Brandimarte, Editing by Franklin Paul)