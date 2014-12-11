FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil central bank warns of higher short-term inflation
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 11, 2014 / 10:56 AM / 3 years ago

Brazil central bank warns of higher short-term inflation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Brazil’s inflation could spike in the short term and remain high, but price increases should begin to slow in 2015, the bank said in the minutes of its last rate-setting meeting released on Thursday.

The central bank last week raised its benchmark Selic rate by 50 basis points to 11.75 percent, stepping up monetary tightening to battle inflation and reinforce President Dilma Rousseff’s efforts to regain investors’ confidence.

The bank said in its decision statement that any other rate increases should be done “sparingly,” signaling it may slow the pace of rate increases. (Reporting by Alonso Soto and Brad Haynes Editing by W Simon)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.