FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil cenbank official says gov't needs to tighten fiscal policy
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Best of Emmys
Entertainment
Best of Emmys
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 15, 2014 / 2:30 PM / 3 years ago

Brazil cenbank official says gov't needs to tighten fiscal policy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, Dec 15 (Reuters) - The Brazilian government needs to tighten fiscal policy to help bring down inflation, central bank director Luiz Awazu Pereira said on Monday.

Pereira, one of eight members of the bank’s board, said the bank will be very careful when adjusting monetary policy, given the complex outlook for the global economy.

“In this process of strengthening our macroeconomic framework, we need to work to bring inflation back to the 4.5 percent (center of target) by 2016,” Pereira said at an event in Rio de Janeiro. (Reporting by Walter Brandimarte; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.