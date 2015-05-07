FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil central bank says aims to hit inflation target by end-2016
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 7, 2015 / 11:47 AM / 2 years ago

Brazil central bank says aims to hit inflation target by end-2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, May 7 (Reuters) - The Brazilian central bank aims to bring inflation to the official target by the end of 2016, the bank said in the minutes of its most recent rate-setting meeting released on Thursday.

The central bank last week raised its benchmark Selic rate by 50 basis points for the fourth straight time to 13.25 percent, keeping the aggressive pace of monetary tightening to rein in high inflation and regain investors’ confidence.

Before that meeting the bank had publicly said it wanted to bring inflation to the 4.5 percent center of the target throughout 2016. Inflation rose to 8.13 percent in March.

Reporting by Alonso Soto and Silvio Cascione; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.