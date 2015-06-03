FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil hikes interest rates to 13.75 pct as expected
June 3, 2015 / 11:21 PM / 2 years ago

Brazil hikes interest rates to 13.75 pct as expected

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, June 3 (Reuters) - Brazil’s central bank raised interest rates to 13.75 percent from 13.25 percent as expected on Wednesday, opting for another steep hike despite fears higher borrowing costs will sink Latin America’s largest economy deeper into recession.

The bank’s monetary policy committee, known as Copom, voted unanimously to hike the benchmark Selic rate by 50 basis points for the fifth straight time. The move was expected by an overwhelming majority of economists and traders.

The bank made no changes to the wording of the decision statement when compared to the previous meeting. (Reporting by Alonso Soto)

