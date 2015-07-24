FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's central bank director says vigilance "paramount"
July 24, 2015 / 12:49 PM / 2 years ago

Brazil's central bank director says vigilance "paramount"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, July 24 (Reuters) - New inflationary risks have emerged in Brazil and it is “paramount” for the central bank to remain vigilant to meet its goal of bringing inflation down to the center of the official target next year, bank director Luiz Pereira said on Friday.

“Progress so far in fighting inflation needs to be balanced against more recent risks that threaten our central objective,” Pereira said in a speech posted in the bank’s website. “Therefore, we should remain cautious at this particular juncture.” (Reporting by Alonso Soto)

