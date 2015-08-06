FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Brazil c.bank says to remain vigilant to hamper price risks
August 6, 2015 / 12:00 PM / 2 years ago

CORRECTED-Brazil c.bank says to remain vigilant to hamper price risks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects Selic rate in 3rd paragraph to 14.25 pct)

BRASILIA, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Brazil’s central bank will remain vigilant in case inflation forecasts drift significantly away from its target, the bank said in the minutes of its most recent rate-setting meeting released on Thursday.

Tha bank stressed that it needs perseverance and determination to lower inflation.

The central bank last week raised its benchmark Selic rate by 50 basis points for the sixth straight time to 14.25 percent, but signaled an end to the aggressive monetary tightening cycle. (Reporting by Alonso Soto, Silvio Cascione and Anthony Boadle; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

