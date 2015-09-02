FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil central bank holds interest rate at 14.25 pct
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 2, 2015 / 11:31 PM / 2 years ago

Brazil central bank holds interest rate at 14.25 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Brazil’s central bank halted one of the world’s boldest rate-hiking cycles on Wednesday, giving a breather to an economy in recession despite fears a fiscal crisis could stoke high inflation.

In a unanimous vote, the central bank’s monetary policy committee, known as Copom, kept its benchmark Selic rate at 14.25 percent, a nine-year high and still the highest among the world’s top 10 economies. An overwhelming majority of economists expected policymakers to keep interest rates unchanged after seven consecutive hikes. (Reporting by Alonso Soto; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.