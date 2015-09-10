FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's central bank says inflation to hit 2016 target despite higher risks
September 10, 2015 / 12:05 PM / 2 years ago

Brazil's central bank says inflation to hit 2016 target despite higher risks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Brazil’s inflation is expected to fall close to the official 4.5 percent target by the end of 2016, although it sees elevated inflation for this year noting the balance of risks have deteriorated on that front, the central bank said in the minutes of its latest rate-setting meeting on Thursday.

The Brazilian central bank kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 14.25 percent in its meeting last week, halting one of the world’s most aggressive rate hike cycles as the economy sinks into recession. (Reporting by Silvio Cascione and Anthony Boadle Editing by W Simon)

