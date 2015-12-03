FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil's central bank says to do what's needed to bring prices down
Sections
'Dreamer' issue adds to packed congressional agenda
U.S.
'Dreamer' issue adds to packed congressional agenda
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
Energy and Environment
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
World
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 3, 2015 / 10:53 AM / 2 years ago

Brazil's central bank says to do what's needed to bring prices down

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Brazil’s central bank will take the necessary measures to lower inflation next year and bring it back to the official target in 2017, minutes from its last rate-setting meeting showed on Thursday, signaling it may raise rates again after a brief pause.

In a rare split vote, the central bank’s 8-member monetary policy committee, known as Copom, decided last week to keep its benchmark Selic rate at 14.25 percent for the third straight meeting. Two Copom members voted to raise the Selic to 14.75 percent. (Reporting by Alonso Soto and Silvio Cascione; Editing by MarK Potter)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.