Brazil's central bank says to do what's needed to bring prices down

BRASILIA, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Brazil’s central bank will take the necessary measures to lower inflation next year and bring it back to the official target in 2017, minutes from its last rate-setting meeting showed on Thursday, signaling it may raise rates again after a brief pause.

In a rare split vote, the central bank’s 8-member monetary policy committee, known as Copom, decided last week to keep its benchmark Selic rate at 14.25 percent for the third straight meeting. Two Copom members voted to raise the Selic to 14.75 percent. (Reporting by Alonso Soto and Silvio Cascione; Editing by MarK Potter)