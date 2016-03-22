FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's Tombini says bank is not mulling rate cuts
March 22, 2016 / 1:50 PM / a year ago

Brazil's Tombini says bank is not mulling rate cuts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, March 22 (Reuters) - Brazil’s inflation is set to slow down in coming months as a stronger exchange rate and a weaker labor market help curb price rises, but policymakers are not considering lowering interest rates, central bank chief Alexandre Tombini said on Tuesday.

In his opening remarks at a Senate hearing, Tombini said the bank is not working with the hypothesis of easing monetary policy and will take the necessary measures to lower inflation to the 4.5 percent target if the balance of risks deteriorates.

Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Writing by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
