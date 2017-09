BRASILIA, March 3 (Reuters) - The negative performance of the Brazilian economy calls for the continuation of macroeconomic adjustment and structural reforms to regain investors’ confidence, central bank chief Alexandre Tombini said on Thursday.

Tombini said a 3.8 percent contraction of the Brazilian economy last year, announced on Thursday, reflects lingering domestic and international uncertainties. (Reporting by Alonso Soto; Editing by Daniel Flynn and James Dalgleish)