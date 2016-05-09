FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil central bank sees no room to cut interest rates -official
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
May 9, 2016 / 1:37 PM / a year ago

Brazil central bank sees no room to cut interest rates -official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BELEM, Brazil, May 9 (Reuters) - Lingering uncertainty due to an expansionist fiscal position and high inflation prevent the central bank from cutting interest rates, bank director Altamir Lopes said on Monday.

Speaking in the northern city of Belem, Lopes, the director of economic policy, said authorities should “persevere” in their fight against inflation to allow the economy to recover.

He said mounting government spending and high inflation were still risks to the economy. (Reporting by Alonso Soto; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

