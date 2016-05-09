Brazil central bank sees no room to cut interest rates -official

BELEM, Brazil, May 9 (Reuters) - Lingering uncertainty due to an expansionist fiscal position and high inflation prevent the central bank from cutting interest rates, bank director Altamir Lopes said on Monday.

Speaking in the northern city of Belem, Lopes, the director of economic policy, said authorities should “persevere” in their fight against inflation to allow the economy to recover.

He said mounting government spending and high inflation were still risks to the economy. (Reporting by Alonso Soto; Editing by Bernadette Baum)