BRIEF-Baker Hughes stockholders approve combination with GE Oil & Gas
SAO PAULO, June 30 It is important that Brazil continues to pursue reforms to boost productivity, especially by revamping the social security system, in order to cut interest rates in a sustainable way, central bank chief Ilan Goldfajn said on Friday at an event.
Goldfajn also repeated that the central bank has more room for currency interventions when necessary after reducing the stock of outstanding currency swaps. He added that this greater leeway for action is desirable at this moment. (Reporting by Thaís Freitas; Writing by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Launched third major business unit when Boeing Global Services begins operating alongside commercial airplanes and defense, space & security Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: