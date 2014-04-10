FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Rate hikes should continue to curb Brazil inflation-cenbank
Sections
Featured
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 10, 2014 / 11:46 AM / 3 years ago

Rate hikes should continue to curb Brazil inflation-cenbank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, April 10 (Reuters) - A year-long campaign of interest rate increases in Brazil should continue to rein in inflation in coming quarters despite a temporary surge in food prices, according to the minutes of the central bank’s last rate-setting meeting released on Thursday.

The bank raised its benchmark Selic rate by 25 basis points to 11 percent last week, but signaled policymakers are ready to pause the tightening cycle if a spike in food prices subsides soon. (Reporting by Alonso Soto and Silvio Cascione)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.