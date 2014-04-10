Rate hikes should continue to curb Brazil inflation-cenbank

BRASILIA, April 10 (Reuters) - A year-long campaign of interest rate increases in Brazil should continue to rein in inflation in coming quarters despite a temporary surge in food prices, according to the minutes of the central bank’s last rate-setting meeting released on Thursday.

The bank raised its benchmark Selic rate by 25 basis points to 11 percent last week, but signaled policymakers are ready to pause the tightening cycle if a spike in food prices subsides soon. (Reporting by Alonso Soto and Silvio Cascione)