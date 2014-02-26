FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil central bank raises interest rate to 10.75 pct
#Market News
February 26, 2014 / 11:51 PM / 4 years ago

Brazil central bank raises interest rate to 10.75 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Brazil’s central bank raised its benchmark interest rate on Wednesday to 10.75 percent from 10.50 percent, slowing the pace of monetary tightening to avoid hurting an economy that is flirting with recession.

Thirty-four of 47 economists polled by Reuters last week expected the bank to raise its benchmark Selic lending rate by 25 basis points to 10.75 percent. The rest expected another 50-bps increase.

The decision by the bank’s monetary policy committee, known as Copom, was unanimous.

