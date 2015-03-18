FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tombini says Brazil currency swap program has significant size
March 18, 2015 / 6:21 PM / 2 years ago

Tombini says Brazil currency swap program has significant size

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, March 18 (Reuters) - Brazil’s central bank will decide the next steps of a currency swap program in coming weeks, central bank president Alexandre Tombini said at an event on Wednesday, noting that the program has a “significant size.”

The swap program, which started in August 2013, is scheduled to end on March 31. Investors expect the central bank to phase out some aspects of the program and reduce its scope in a new extension. (Reporting by Flavia Bohone; Writing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Silvio Cascione; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)

