FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
Brazil cuts interest rate to 13.75 pct, as expected
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump unshackled
Politics
Trump unshackled
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong
World
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong
Drowning in debt, Connecticut faces budget crunch
U.S.
Drowning in debt, Connecticut faces budget crunch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 30, 2016 / 8:40 PM / 9 months ago

Brazil cuts interest rate to 13.75 pct, as expected

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Brazil's central bank cut interest rates by 25 basis points on Wednesday as expected, continuing a moderate easing cycle despite a deepening recession that could drag into a third year.

In a unanimous vote, the bank's monetary policy committee, known as Copom, decided to lower its benchmark Selic rate to 13.75 percent in its second straight cut after keeping borrowing costs unchanged for more than a year. (Reporting by Silvio Cascione and Alonso Soto; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.