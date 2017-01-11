FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 11, 2017 / 8:37 PM / 7 months ago

Brazil surprises with aggressive rate cut to rescue economy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Brazil's central bank cut interest rates by 75 basis points on Wednesday, surprising markets with a more aggressive rate cut in an effort to pull the once-booming economy out of its worst recession ever.

In a unanimous vote, the bank's monetary policy committee, known as Copom, decided to lower its benchmark Selic rate to 13.00 percent - its lowest in nearly two years - after two straight cuts of 25 basis points each. (Reporting by Alonso Soto and Silvio Cascione; Editing by Peter Cooney)

