FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Inflation in Brazil eases, but central bank efforts not enough -official
Sections
Featured
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Politics
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Six die in Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Six die in Florida nursing home
Shipping delay may dampen Apple's holiday quarter
Apple
Shipping delay may dampen Apple's holiday quarter
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 15, 2015 / 8:15 PM / 2 years ago

Inflation in Brazil eases, but central bank efforts not enough -official

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SAO PAULO, May 15 (Reuters) - Brazilian central bank director Luiz Awazu Pereira said on Friday that the outlook for inflation to converge to the center of the official target in 2016 has strengthened.

In the regional economic report released in Sao Paulo, Pereira said that despite signs of moderation in non-regulated prices, past efforts to battle inflation are not yet sufficient.

He said he expects an economic slowdown in 2015, with some improvement in business confidence in the second half of the year. Pereira added that recovering that confidence remains a challenge.

The central bank has signaled it will continue to raise the benchmark Selic rate to salvage its inflation-fighting credibility despite fears higher rates would worsen an expected economic recession this year.

Most market traders expect the bank to raise the Selic by 50 basis points for the fifth straight time, to 13.75 percent, when its monetary policy board meets again on June 3, according to the yields of Brazil interest rate futures on Friday.

The central bank aims to keep inflation at the center of the target range of between 2.5 percent and 6.5 percent. Inflation has remained above the 4.5 percent center since 2010 and in April hit an 11-year high of 8.17 percent. (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Writing by Alonso Soto)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.