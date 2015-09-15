Brazil's Tombini says downgrade reinforced need for adjustments

BRASILIA, Sept 15 (Reuters) - A recent credit downgrade has made Brazil’s situation more challenging, reinforcing the importance of current policies aimed at lowering inflation and shoring up public finances, central bank president Alexandre Tombini said on Tuesday.

In a Senate hearing, Tombini reiterated inflation is set to reach the 4.5 percent target at end-2016 if interest rates remain steady for a long period, despite recent risks that require the central bank to remain vigilant. (Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Writing by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)