FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil to exclude emergency facilities from cash reserve ratios
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 16, 2015 / 11:22 AM / 2 years ago

Brazil to exclude emergency facilities from cash reserve ratios

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Brazil’s central bank loosened reserve requirement rules for banks in need of financial assistance, excluding emergency liquidity facilities from the calculation of reserve ratios, the bank said in a statement on Wednesday.

The central bank will also allow financial institutions to deduct up to 70 million reais ($17.94 million) in cash deposits from the calculation of their reserve requirements, up from 44 million reais previously.

Brazilian banks will be able to deduct up to 3 billion reais in credit operations for infrastructure projects from the calculation of reserve requirements for savings account deposits, the bank added in the statement.

The changes will help improve Brazil’s rules for reserve requirements, the bank said.

$1 = 3.9020 Brazilian reais Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Dominic Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.