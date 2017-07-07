BRASILIA, July 7 Brazil's political crisis seems
to be having a neutral impact on inflation, central bank chief
Ilan Goldfajn said in an TV interview late on Thursday,
suggesting uncertainty over President Michel Temer's grip on
power may not prompt the bank to change its monetary policy.
"Everything seems to indicate that we are walking down the
same path," Goldfajn told GloboNews TV. "It looks like maybe the
inflationary and disinflationary effects have canceled each
other out, or that there have been no effects at all."
The central bank had been signaling since its latest policy
decision in May that higher political uncertainty due to a
corruption investigation into Temer could lead to a reduction in
the size of rate cuts.
Policymakers have slashed the benchmark Selic rate by 400
basis points since October, to 10.25 percent, and are expected
to cut it further until it reaches 8.25 percent by December,
according to the weekly poll.
"The important thing is that we will always be monitoring
(the scenario) to make sure whether we should be moving to one
side or the other. We are walking in the middle for now,"
Goldfajn said.
(Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Writing by Silvio Cascione;
Editing by Bernard Orr)