Brazil's Tombini sees global outlook clouded for some time - paper

BRASILIA, Jan 29 (Reuters) - The global outlook will remain clouded until the next policy meeting of the Brazilian central bank in March, central bank chief Alexandre Tombini told newspaper Valor in a brief interview published on Friday.

Speaking on the sidelines of a meeting in the presidential palace with ministers and business leaders, Tombini reiterated the bank’s decisions are data-dependent. According to Valor, he suggested interest rates could remain on hold for some time.

“Every meeting is a different meeting. The central bank will take into consideration all the information available until the moment of the meeting,” Tombini was quoted as saying.

The paper gave no direct quote from him about the outlook for the global economy.

Central bank spokespeople did not immediately respond to request for comments.

That majority in the central bank’s eight-member monetary policy committee, known as Copom, surprised markets last week by keeping its benchmark Selic rate at 14.25 percent after signaling an increase to rein in prices. Two Copom members voted to raise the Selic to 14.75 percent.

In the minutes of that meeting, the bank said most board members believed the domestic slowdown and greater risks abroad could help lower inflation back to the official target by 2017. The next rate-setting meeting takes place on March 1-2. (Writing by Silvio Cascione)