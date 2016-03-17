FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil congress hearing for Tombini on Thursday called off
March 17, 2016 / 11:51 AM / a year ago

Brazil congress hearing for Tombini on Thursday called off

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, March 17 (Reuters) - A congressional testimony by Brazil’s central bank president Alexandre Tombini on Thursday was called off, the central bank press office said, without giving more details.

Tombini was scheduled to address the joint budgetary committee as part of its regular schedule of hearings.

Lawmakers expect to resume impeachment proceedings against President Dilma Rousseff on Thursday after the Supreme Court clarified rules on how the process should be conducted. (Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Writing by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

