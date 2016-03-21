FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil could recover quickly after outlook clears -central bank director
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 21, 2016 / 11:46 AM / a year ago

Brazil could recover quickly after outlook clears -central bank director

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRASILIA, March 21 (Reuters) - Brazil’s economy could recover surprisingly quickly after political uncertainties dissipate, central bank director Tony Volpon said on Monday.

“A reduction in uncertainty, which in the case of Brazil is essentially non-economic in nature, could have a surprisingly rapid, positive impact on economic growth,” Volpon said at an event in Kyoto, Japan, according to prepared remarks published by the central bank’s website.

Volpon is one of two dissenting directors that has voted in recent months for an increase in benchmark interest rates . Key rates have remained unchanged at 14.25 percent since July 2015.

The sharp economic contraction has brought about much-needed adjustments to the Brazilian economy, Volpon said.

“Much did happen which can serve as the basis of economic recovery if the right policy choices are made,” he told investors at the event.

“I believe the root cause of the current recession is the impact of uncertainty on aggregate demand,” he said.

Massive street protests have swept across Brazil in recent days, supporting or rejecting demands for the impeachment of President Dilma Rousseff. (Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.