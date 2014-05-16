Brazil to easily weather global rate normalization - cenbank

RIO DE JANEIRO, May 16 (Reuters) - Brazil has strong policies that should enable it to weather the expected increase of interest rates in developed nations, central bank chief Alexandre Tombini said on Friday.

Speaking at a seminar about inflation targeting in Rio de Janeiro, Tombini said the end of the easy money era poses a challenge for emerging market nations.

Many developed nations have maintained low interest rates since the onset of the recent global financial crisis in efforts to stimulate growth.