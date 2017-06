BRASILIA, June 22 The Brazilian central bank is never pre-committed to interest rate decisions, which remain conditional to data, central bank director Carlos Viana said on Thursday, commenting on the bank's quarterly inflation report.

The central bank cut its inflation forecasts for 2017 and 2018 and reiterated in the report that its next policy decisions remained data-dependent. (Reporting by Silvio Cascione and Alonso Soto; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)