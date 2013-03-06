FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil holds interest rate, points to future hikes
#Market News
March 6, 2013 / 11:48 PM / in 5 years

Brazil holds interest rate, points to future hikes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, March 6 (Reuters) - Brazil’s central bank held its benchmark interest rate steady at an all-time low of 7.25 percent on Wednesday, signaling rate hikes may be in the cards this year to curb high inflation in Latin America’s largest economy.

All 56 economists surveyed by Reuters expected the central bank to keep the Selic rate unchanged for the third straight time. Most observers rightly predicted the bank was going to remove previous guidance of rate stability “for a sufficiently prolonged period.”

The decision by the bank’s monetary policy committee, known as Copom, was unanimous.

