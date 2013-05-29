FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil opts for steeper rate hike, lifts Selic to 8 pct
May 29, 2013

Brazil opts for steeper rate hike, lifts Selic to 8 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, May 29 (Reuters) - Brazil raised its benchmark interest rate to 8 percent from 7.50 percent on Wednesday, opting to speed up its monetary tightening cycle to clip the wings of high inflation in Latin America’s largest economy.

Twenty-six of 50 economists surveyed by Reuters correctly predicted the central bank would raise the Selic rate by 50 basis points. Traders on the other hand shifted their bets in favor of a smaller hike of 25 basis points after the release of weaker-than-expected economic growth data earlier on Wednesday.

The decision by the bank’s monetary policy committee, known as Copom, was unanimous.

