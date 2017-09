SAO PAULO, July 23 (Reuters) - A measure of consumer confidence in Brazil fell to 108.3 in July, the lowest since May 2009, as a deteriorating economic growth outlook and persistent inflation pressure dented consumer sentiment. The consumer confidence measure is calculated by the Fundação Getúlio Vargas (FGV). (level) Latest (mth) Previous (mth) Year ago Confidence 108.3 112.9 121.6 index Current 109.2 120.9 135.4 situation index Expectations 106.7 108.4 112.7 index