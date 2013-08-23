FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Brazil consumer confidence rebounds in August
#Market News
August 23, 2013 / 11:22 AM / 4 years ago

TABLE-Brazil consumer confidence rebounds in August

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Aug 23 (Reuters) - A measure of consumer
confidence in Brazil rose to 113.1 in August, nearly making up
for the previous two months' cumulative decline, which coincided
with street protests across the country. 
    Still, the index remained below levels seen one year ago, as
a deteriorating economic growth outlook and persistent inflation
pressure dented consumer sentiment.
    The consumer confidence measure is calculated by the
Fundação Getúlio Vargas (FGV).
    
        
 (level)          Latest (mth)  Previous (mth)   Year ago
 Confidence              113.1            108.3           120.4
 index                                           
 Current                 117.2            109.2           133.5
 situation index                                 
 Expectations            110.4            106.7           113.0
 index

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
