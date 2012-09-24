Brazil consumer confidence up in September as economy improves

* Consumer confidence index rises to 122.1 in September

* Current economic conditions improve, survey suggests

SAO PAULO, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Consumer confidence in Brazil rose in September after four straight declines, as signs of an economic recovery buoyed optimism among shoppers, a closely watched survey of consumer sentiment showed on Monday.

Brazil’s consumer confidence index rose to 122.1 in September from 120.4 in the prior month on a seasonally adjusted basis, think tank Fundação Getúlio Vargas said.

The survey’s barometer of current economic conditions rose to 136.4 from 133.5 in August, while the gauge for consumer expectations about the next six months increased to 115.0 from 113.0, FGV said in a report.

The share of consumer who consider current economic conditions as “good” rose to 24.5 percent from 23.9 percent, and the share of those who see conditions as “bad” shrank to 21.3 percent from 22.9 percent in August.

Brazil, the world’s sixth-largest economy, is starting to rebound after nine straight interest rate cuts and a flurry of other stimulus measures by the government, such as tax breaks and credit incentives.

FGV’s consumer confidence survey is based on interviews with over 2,000 people in seven of Brazil’s largest cities. The answers were collected between Aug. 31 to Sept.19.