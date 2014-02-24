FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Brazil consumer confidence hits lowest since 2009 in Feb
February 24, 2014

TABLE-Brazil consumer confidence hits lowest since 2009 in Feb

BRASILIA, Feb 24 (Reuters) - A gauge of consumer confidence
in Brazil dropped in February to its lowest since May 2009,
suggesting household consumption has yet to recover from a
sluggish 2013.
    The consumer confidence index measured by the
Fundação Getúlio Vargas (FGV) dropped to 107.1 in February from
108.9 in January. It has remained below its historical average
for 12 months.
    Earlier this month data showed Brazilian retail sales
 posted their weakest year in a decade as elevated 
inflation and eroding consumer confidence sapped one of the few
drivers of growth in Latin America's largest economy.
 
    
 
  (level)                  Latest mth  Previous mth   Year ago
 Confidence index          107.1       108.9          116.1
 Current situation index   112.3       115.6          128.6
                                                      
                                                      
 Expectations index        104.5       105.6          109.7
    
 
