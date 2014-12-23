FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil's consumer confidence rises slightly in December
Sections
Featured
Trump adviser says U.S. still leaving Paris climate pact
Politics
Trump adviser says U.S. still leaving Paris climate pact
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
Cyber Risk
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 23, 2014 / 10:25 AM / 3 years ago

Brazil's consumer confidence rises slightly in December

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Consumer confidence in Brazil
remained close to six-year lows in December despite a slight
improvement from the prior month, according to a private survey
released on Tuesday.
    The Getulio Vargas Foundation (FGV) said its confidence
index rose to 96.2 in December from 95.3 in November. Last
month's result had been the lowest since December 2008. 
    The index, the main gauge of consumer confidence in Latin
America's largest economy, had been falling steadily since April
2012 on mounting concerns about high inflation and sluggish
economic growth.
    "The results indicate that families remain cautious about
their budgets," FGV economist Tabi Santos said.
    
 
  (level)                  Latest mth  Previous mth   Year ago
 Confidence index          96.2        95.3           111.2
 Current situation index   96.8        96.6           118.1
                                                      
                                                      
 Expectations index        96.8        94.7           108.4
    

 (Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Alison Williams)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.