FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil consumer confidence drops to lowest on record in January
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
U.N. has exhausted options on North Korea: Haley
U.N. has exhausted options on North Korea: Haley
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 26, 2015 / 10:46 AM / 3 years ago

Brazil consumer confidence drops to lowest on record in January

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Consumer confidence in Brazil
plunged in January to the lowest level since the data series
began in September 2005, according to a private survey released
on Monday.
    The Getulio Vargas Foundation (FGV) said its confidence
index fell to 89.8 in January from 96.2 in December.
    The index, the main gauge of consumer confidence in Latin
America's largest economy, has traced a nearly steady decline
since April 2012 on mounting concerns about high inflation and
sluggish economic growth.
    The results "reflect increased worry about the job market
and inflation," FGV economist Tabi Santos said.
    
  (level)                  Latest mth  Previous mth   Year ago
 Confidence index          89.8        96.2           108.9
 Current situation index   88.5        96.8           115.6
                                                      
                                                      
 Expectations index        90.8        96.8           105.6
    

 (Reporting by Asher Levine)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.