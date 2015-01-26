Brazil consumer confidence drops to lowest on record in January

SAO PAULO, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Consumer confidence in Brazil plunged in January to the lowest level since the data series began in September 2005, according to a private survey released on Monday. The Getulio Vargas Foundation (FGV) said its confidence index fell to 89.8 in January from 96.2 in December. The index, the main gauge of consumer confidence in Latin America's largest economy, has traced a nearly steady decline since April 2012 on mounting concerns about high inflation and sluggish economic growth. The results "reflect increased worry about the job market and inflation," FGV economist Tabi Santos said. (level) Latest mth Previous mth Year ago Confidence index 89.8 96.2 108.9 Current situation index 88.5 96.8 115.6 Expectations index 90.8 96.8 105.6 (Reporting by Asher Levine)