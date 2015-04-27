FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-Brazil's consumer confidence rises in April for 1st time in 2015
April 27, 2015 / 11:22 AM / 2 years ago

REFILE-Brazil's consumer confidence rises in April for 1st time in 2015

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    BRASILIA, April 27 (Reuters) - Consumer confidence in Brazil
rose for the first time this year in April, a private survey
showed on Monday, bouncing off record lows despite widespread
signs of a recession.
    Consumer confidence as calculated by the Getulio Vargas
Foundation (FGV) rose to 85.6 in April from 82.9 in March, even
though more than three quarters of Brazilian consumers still
consider the current economic situation as "bad".
    "Consumer confidence remains at an extremely low level by
historical standards," said Aloisio Campelo Jr., an economist
with FGV in Rio de Janeiro. "The first increase this year is
good news, but it is not enough to mark a new trend." 
    Brazil's economy is likely heading into a recession this
year, according to private and official estimates, boosting
unemployment. Consumers have also grappled with inflation, which
has soared to 12-year highs after a string of tax hikes and
increases in government-regulated prices.
  (level)                  Latest mth   Previous mth  Year ago
 Confidence index                85.6           82.9     106.3
 Current situation index         80.3           77.7     111.6
                                                      
                                                      
 Expectations index              88.1           85.8     103.6
    

 (Reporting by Silvio Cascione Editing by W Simon)

