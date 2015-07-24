FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil consumer confidence hits all-time low in July

July 24, 2015 / 11:28 AM / 2 years ago

Brazil consumer confidence hits all-time low in July

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, July 24 (Reuters) - Brazilian consumer confidence fell to an all-time low in July as rising unemployment, higher interest rates and accelerating prices ate into families’ budgets, a private survey showed on Friday.

The Getulio Vargas Foundation (FGV) said its confidence index fell to 82.0 in July, the lowest since the data series began in September 2005, from 83.9 in June.

“The index hit a new record low for the fourth time this year,” FGV economist Viviane Seda Bittencourt said in a statement. “This year’s decline has been influenced by dissatisfaction and pessimism about the economy and by families’ worsening economic situation.”

Reporting by Walter Brandimarte; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes.

