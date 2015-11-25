FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's consumer confidence improves slightly in November
November 25, 2015 / 11:26 AM / 2 years ago

Brazil's consumer confidence improves slightly in November

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRASÍLIA, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Consumer confidence in Brazil
rose slightly in November after hitting successive record lows,
a private survey showed on Wednesday.
    Brazil's ailing economy will shrink more than 3 percent in
2015 and 2 percent in 2016, according to market forecasts.
    The consumer confidence index measured by think thank
Getulio Vargas Foundation, or FGV, rose to 76.7 in November from
an all-time low of 75.7 in October. The index stood
at 95.3 in November 2014.
    "Even with this improvement, Christmas sales seem weakened
as the index measuring the consumers' intention to buy durable
goods fell to a record low in November," said FGV economist
Viviane Seda Bittencourt.
    Confidence increased the most among wealthy consumers in
November, FGV said.
    
 
  (level)                  Nov '15     Oct '15    Nov '14
 Confidence index          76.7        75.7       95.3
 Current situation index   65.8        65.7       96.6
                                                  
                                                  
 Expectations index        82.8        81.1       94.7
    

 (Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
