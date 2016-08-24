FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Brazil's consumer confidence hits highest since January 2015
#Market News
August 24, 2016 / 1:40 PM / a year ago

Brazil's consumer confidence hits highest since January 2015

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRASILIA, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Consumer confidence in Brazil
rose for the fourth straight month in August, hitting a
1-1/2-year high and fueling hopes that the country's two-year
recession is nearing an end.
   The Getulio Vargas Foundation index of consumer confidence
 rose to 79.3 in August, its highest since January
2015, from 76.7 in July. 
    "About 90 percent of the improvement in consumer confidence
over the previous four months had been determined by better
expectations," FGV economist Viviane Bittencourt said. "In
August, though, most of the improvement came from greater
satisfaction with present conditions, which is a favourable
sign."
    Consumer confidence had plunged to record lows as Brazil's
economy entered its worst recession in probably more than a
century and unemployment surpassed 10 percent.
    
  (level)                  Latest mth  Previous mth   Year ago
 Confidence index          79.3        76.7           70.0
 Current situation index   69.5        65.7           72.4
                                                      
                                                      
 Expectations index        86.9        85.3           69.7
    

 (Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)

