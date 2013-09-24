FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Brazil consumer confidence hits highest since February
#Market News
September 24, 2013 / 11:23 AM / 4 years ago

TABLE-Brazil consumer confidence hits highest since February

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Sept 24 (Reuters) - A measure of consumer
confidence in Brazil rose to 114.2 in September, the highest
since February, adding to evidence of a recovery in consumer
sentiment after massive street protests hit the country in June.
    Still, the index remained below levels seen one year ago, as
a deteriorating economic growth outlook and persistent inflation
pressure dented consumer sentiment.
    The consumer confidence measure is calculated by the
Fundação Getúlio Vargas (FGV).
    
 
  (level)                  Latest mth  Previous mth   Year ago
 Confidence index          114.2       113.1          122.1
 Current situation index   121.3       117.2          136.4
                                                      
                                                      
 Expectations index        110.8       110.4          115.0
    
 


