TABLE-Brazil consumer confidence hits highest since February

SAO PAULO, Sept 24 (Reuters) - A measure of consumer confidence in Brazil rose to 114.2 in September, the highest since February, adding to evidence of a recovery in consumer sentiment after massive street protests hit the country in June. Still, the index remained below levels seen one year ago, as a deteriorating economic growth outlook and persistent inflation pressure dented consumer sentiment. The consumer confidence measure is calculated by the Fundação Getúlio Vargas (FGV). (level) Latest mth Previous mth Year ago Confidence index 114.2 113.1 122.1 Current situation index 121.3 117.2 136.4 Expectations index 110.8 110.4 115.0 