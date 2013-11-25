FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Brazil consumer confidence rises slightly in November
November 25, 2013 / 12:03 PM / 4 years ago

TABLE-Brazil consumer confidence rises slightly in November

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Nov 25 (Reuters) - A gauge of consumer confidence
in Brazil recovered slightly in November, but remained below its
historical average for a ninth straight month as a sluggish
economic outlook weighed on consumer sentiment.
    The consumer confidence measure calculated by the Getulio
Vargas Foundation (FGV) rose to 112.8 in November,
from 111.7 last month.
    
 
  (level)                  Latest mth  Previous mth   Year ago
 Confidence index          112.8       111.7          120.0
 Current situation index   120.8       120.6          136.7
                                                      
                                                      
 Expectations index        109.0       107.5          111.6

