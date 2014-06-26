Brazil consumer confidence improves slightly in June

BRASILIA, June 26 (Reuters) - Consumer confidence in Brazil edged up slightly in June, a private survey showed on Thursday, snapping a recent trend of deterioration in consumer sentiment. The consumer confidence index measured by the Fundação Getúlio Vargas (FGV) rose to 103.8 this month from 102.8 in May. The increase was driven by a modest improvement in sentiment about present conditions, while expectations for coming months did not change much, FGV said in a note. The report did not detail the impact of the World Cup on confidence. One year earlier, when massive street protests started in Brazil's major cities, the index was at 113.0. Consumer confidence has dropped steadily since April 2012 as inflation failed to slow down and economic growth remained weak, hurting President Dilma Rousseff's approval ratings just as she prepared to run for re-election in October this year. (level) Latest mth Previous mth Year ago Confidence index 103.8 102.8 113.0 Current situation index 109.6 107.2 121.8 Expectations index 100.7 100.6 108.4  (Reporting by Silvio Cascione Editing by W Simon)