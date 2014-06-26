FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil consumer confidence improves slightly in June
June 26, 2014

Brazil consumer confidence improves slightly in June

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRASILIA, June 26 (Reuters) - Consumer confidence in Brazil
edged up slightly in June, a private survey showed on Thursday,
snapping a recent trend of deterioration in consumer sentiment.
    The consumer confidence index measured by the
Fundação Getúlio Vargas (FGV) rose to 103.8 this month from
102.8 in May.
    The increase was driven by a modest improvement in sentiment
about present conditions, while expectations for coming months
did not change much, FGV said in a note. The report did not
detail the impact of the World Cup on confidence.
    One year earlier, when massive street protests started in
Brazil's major cities, the index was at 113.0.
    Consumer confidence has dropped steadily since April 2012 as
inflation failed to slow down and economic growth remained weak,
hurting President Dilma Rousseff's approval ratings just as she
prepared to run for re-election in October this year.
    
  (level)                  Latest mth  Previous mth   Year ago
 Confidence index          103.8       102.8          113.0
 Current situation index   109.6       107.2          121.8
                                                      
                                                      
 Expectations index        100.7       100.6          108.4
    
 


 (Reporting by Silvio Cascione Editing by W Simon)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
