FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil consumer confidence hits new record low in March
Sections
Featured
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
U.S. official barred from Rohingya conflict zone
Myanmar
U.S. official barred from Rohingya conflict zone
China calls digital tokens risky, two bitcoin platforms to shut
Future of Money
China calls digital tokens risky, two bitcoin platforms to shut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 25, 2015 / 11:15 AM / 2 years ago

Brazil consumer confidence hits new record low in March

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRASILIA, March 25 (Reuters) - Brazilian consumer confidence
fell for a third straight month to a new record low in March as
rising unemployment, higher interest rates and accelerating
prices ate into families' budgets, a private survey showed on
Wednesday.
    The Getulio Vargas Foundation (FGV) said its confidence
index fell to 82.9 in March from 85.4 in February,
which had been its lowest since the data series began in
September 2005.
    "Besides economic issues such as inflation and labor, the
Brazilian consumer is also worried about the current political
turmoil and risks to water and energy supply," said FGV
economist Aloisio Campelo in a release.
    
 
    
  (level)                  Latest mth  Previous mth   Year ago
 Confidence index          82.9        85.4           107.2
 Current situation index   77.7        82.3           113.8
                                                      
                                                      
 Expectations index        85.8        87.0           104.0
    

 (Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.