Brazil's consumer confidence sets new low for 3rd straight month
September 24, 2015 / 11:21 AM / 2 years ago

Brazil's consumer confidence sets new low for 3rd straight month

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRASILIA, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Brazilian consumer confidence
fell to an all-time low for a third straight month in September
as a deepening political crisis stoked pessimism among families
already struggling with inflation and unemployment, a private
survey showed on Thursday.
    The Getulio Vargas Foundation (FGV) said its confidence
index fell to 76.3 in September, the lowest since
the data series began in 2005, from 80.6 in August.
    "It will take a sequence of good economic news and the
political tensions to ease in order to change this scenario,"
FGV economist Viviane Seda Bittencourt said in the data release
posted on FGV's website. 
    Brazil has fallen into its worst recession in 25 years, with
its currency at an all-time low and inflation close to 10
percent a year. The approval ratings of President Dilma Rousseff
plunged below 10 percent, fueling street protests for her
impeachment less than a year after the election.
    
    
      
  (level)                  Latest mth   Previous mth  Year ago
 Confidence index                76.3           80.6     103.0
 Current situation index         67.1           71.4     104.8
                                                      
                                                      
 Expectations index              81.1           85.7     102.2
    
 

 (Reporting by Silvio Cascione Editing by W Simon)

