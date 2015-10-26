FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's consumer confidence sets new low in October
October 26, 2015 / 11:51 AM / 2 years ago

Brazil's consumer confidence sets new low in October

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRASILIA, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Brazilian consumer confidence
fell for a sixth straight month to a record low in October as a
deepening political crisis stoked  pessimism among families, a
private survey showed on Monday.
    The Getulio Vargas Foundation (FGV) said its confidence
index fell to 75.7 in October, the lowest since the
data series began in 2005, from 76.3 in September.
    "The lack of positive signs in the economic outlook along
with political uncertainties kept confidence at record lows.
Consumers remain very unsatisfied with the present and
pessimistic about the future," FGV economist Viviane Seda
Bittencourt said in the data release posted on FGV's website.
    Brazil has fallen into its worst recession in 25 years, with
its currency near an all-time low and inflation close to
10 percent a year. The approval ratings of President Dilma
Rousseff have slipped below 10 percent, fueling street protests
calling for her impeachment.
           
  (level)                  Latest mth  Previous mth   Year ago
 Confidence index          75.7        76.3           101.5
 Current situation index   65.7        67.1           101.8
                                                      
                                                      
 Expectations index        81.1        81.1           101.6
    
 

 (Reporting by Silvio Cascione Editing by W Simon)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
