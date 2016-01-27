FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil consumer confidence improves in January
January 27, 2016 / 11:33 AM / 2 years ago

Brazil consumer confidence improves in January

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRASILIA, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Consumer confidence in Brazil improved slightly in January, a private survey showed on Wednesday, fueling hopes of some tentative recovery for an economy mired in deep recession.

Getulio Vargas Foundation (FGV)’s consumer confidence index rose to 67.9 in January from 65.4 in December. Consumer satisfaction with current conditions and expectations about the future both improved compared to last month.

“The good news is that consumer confidence stopped falling in September and has been signalling some improvement,” said Viviane Bittencourt, head of the FGV survey.

Brazil’s economy is expected to have its worst recession ever recorded in 2015 and 2016, with an estimated economic contraction of about 8 percent in the two years combined. About 1.5 million people lost their jobs in 2015 and inflation rose to a 12-year high above 10 percent as the currency plunged.

Confidence improved the most among middle-class consumers earning between 2,100 and 4,800 reais ($520-$1,190), FGV said. (Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Janet Lawrence)

