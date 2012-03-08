FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil central bank cuts interest rate to 9.75 pct
March 8, 2012

Brazil central bank cuts interest rate to 9.75 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, March 7 (Reuters) - Brazil’s central bank cut its benchmark interest rate on Wednesday to 9. 75 percent from 10.50 percent, accelerating the pace of monetary easing on growing pressure to aide an ailing economy as inflation retreats.

A majority of analysts surveyed by Reuters had predicted the bank would lower the so-called Selic rate by 50 basis points. Many traders were betting on a 75 basis point cut after a batch of disappointing economic data this week turned up the heat on policymakers to revive struggling industries.

