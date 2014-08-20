FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil eases rules to boost housing, auto loans
Sections
Featured
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Distrustful U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption fight
Cyber Risk
Distrustful U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption fight
Google renews bet on smartphone hardware
Technology
Google renews bet on smartphone hardware
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 20, 2014 / 6:10 PM / 3 years ago

Brazil eases rules to boost housing, auto loans

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Brazil’s government will create a new covered bond to raise funding for real estate loans and ease rules to boost mortgage and auto loans, Finance Minister Guido Mantega said on Wednesday in yet another effort to boost a stagnant economy.

“Credit retreated too sharply but it will improve, though at a gradual pace,” Mantega told journalists at a briefing.

Earlier on Wednesday, Brazil’s central bank moved to increase the amount of capital available for commercial loans by at least 25 billion reais ($11.1 billion). (Reporting by Luciana Otoni; Writing by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Diane Craft)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.